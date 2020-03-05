Timberwolves Celebrate Women's History Month By Reading To Students Across Twin Cities

What were the Timberwolves doing the morning after winning back-to-back games on consecutive nights?

Reading to students to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The entire Timberwolves roster along with head coach Ryan Saunders visited Lucy Craft Laney at Cleveland Park Community School in Minneapolis on Thursday morning.

What are we doing after a win? We’re spending our morning reading to elementary students with @minnesotalynx and @TWolvesGaming in celebration of Women’s History Month pic.twitter.com/OOJvbidmCW — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 5, 2020

The book being read was A Is For Awesome! 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World, a book that pays homage to some of history’s greatest women.

It wasn’t just the Timberwolves who were reading. Lynx players Rachel Banham and Karima Christmas-Kelly participated, as did the entire T-Wolves Gaming team. Other staff members also participated, reading to more than 2,700 students in 127 classrooms throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts.