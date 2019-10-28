Getty Images

Timberwolves Assign Keita Bates-Diop, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minnesota also transfers two-way players Kelan Martin and Jordan McLaughlin to Iowa Wolves
by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Oct 28, 2019

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned forward Keita Bates-Diop, guard Jaylen Nowell and center Naz Reid to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Also, Rosas announced Minnesota has transferred two-way players Kelan Martin and Jordan McLaughlin to Iowa.

