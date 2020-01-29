New Orleans Pelicans vs Erie BayHawks
ERIE, PA - JANUARY 23: Jaylen Nowell #4 of the Iowa Wolves drives down the court during a G League game between the Erie BayHawks and the Iowa Wolves at the Erie Insurance Arena on January 23rd, 2020 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Robert Frank/NBAE via Getty Images

Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

by Timberwolves PR
Follow
Posted: Jan 29, 2020

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota TimberwolvesPresident of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosastoday announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. 

In 24 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging a team-best 21.0 points, on 49.0% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Tags
Nowell, Jaylen, Timberwolves

Download Schedule

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter