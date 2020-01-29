Robert Frank/NBAE via Getty Images
Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves
Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota TimberwolvesPresident of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosastoday announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
In 24 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging a team-best 21.0 points, on 49.0% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: