Timberwolves Announce Prince Exclusive Collector’s Version Seven-Inch Vinyl Giveaway for April 5

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have celebrated its Prince-Inspired City Edition uniforms in true fashion throughout the 2018-19 season, but the team is making plans for the final City Edition night to culminate the season-long celebration in grand fashion.

The team announced that attendees at the Friday, April 5th game vs. Miami will receive an exclusive, collector’s edition rare seven-inch vinyl track of Rock and Roll is Alive! (and it lives in Minneapolis). The song, never available digitally before, it now available where digital music is streamed.

When the Wolves debuted the flashy purple jerseys earlier this season, buzz grew amongst fans in Minneapolis and fans across the league. The culmination of Prince’s love of basketball and the city’s love of the legendary artist resulted in the team’s City Edition jersey, which was created by Nike to celebrate the community, people and culture of each NBA city.

The Timberwolves took each City Edition night as a chance to provide incredible entertainment for fans in attendance. The team held City Edition nights and themed all games to be Prince-centric including halftime performances by Sheila E., Liv Warfield, Morris Day, Sounds of Blackness, and now Judith Hill during the March 19th game. One more act is still to be announced for the April 5th game.

The Timberwolves collaborated with the Prince Estate to provide Prince’s library in order to create a top to bottom Prince music experience for all City Edition games. From doors-open to doors-closed, there is no timeout song, foul break, or post-basket prompt that is not a Prince song. More than 150 songs or samples per game are played. The team also hired Prince’s touring DJ and Paisley Park staple “DJ Dudley D” to work the turntables and personally oversee the music creation with Timberwolves music directors. Each game fans are given the opportunity to vote for Prince music they want to hear later in the game via Twitter.

Additional all-things-purple in Target Center include Timberwolves dance team ensembles, and giveaways. For tonight’s game against Golden State, game attendees will receive a special City Edition shirt, in partnership with Fitbit. The April 5 giveaway will be the first record given away at an NBA game. The Timberwolves, the Prince Estate and SONY partnered together to create the exclusive seven-inch vinyl track of Rock and Roll is Alive! (and it lives in Minneapolis).

For ticket information, please visit https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/tickets.