Timberwolves Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team's roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019in Las Vegas. The Wolves open their summer league slate with a contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 5 at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

The roster is headlined by the team’s 2018 NBA Draft picks, Josh Okogie (20th overall) and Keita Bates-Diop (48th overall), as well as 2019 second-round pick (43rd overall) Jaylen Nowell.

From July 5-15, all 30 NBA teams along with the Chinese and Croatian National Teams for the first time, will participate in the 11-day, 83-game league which culminates in a tournament-style format to crown the NBA Summer League Champion. Teams will compete in four preliminary games beginning on July 5 before being seeded in a tournament that leads to the Championship Game on July 15. Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.

This summer will mark the 13th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas appearance for the Wolves (2006-10, 2012-18) where they are 29-34 all-time. A year ago, the Wolves went 3-2 in Summer League play.

For the third-consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

TIMBERWOLVES PRELIMINARY ROUND SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIP (CT) TV

July 5 Cleveland Cox Pavilion 4:00 p.m. NBA TV

July 7 Atlanta Thomas & Mack 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

July 8 Milwaukee Cox Pavilion 8:00 p.m. ESPNU

July 10 Miami Cox Pavilion 6:00 p.m. NBATV