Timberwolves Announce First-of-its-Kind Season Ticket Member Platform

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the “future of membership” as the organization’s season ticket offerings went on sale.

To reward loyal members and to reignite a fan base following last week’s significant trade deadline, fans who renew or start a season ticket membership will receive:

50% off food, beverage, and retail offerings for the next two seasons when fans use the Wolves Wallet within the Timberwolves App.

Two-year flat pricing carried over from current season for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Customized flexibility that allows fans unlimited game exchanges throughout the season.

The Timberwolves feature the most affordable lower level season ticket available in the NBA, with limited supply starting at $23 per game, and additional price points in the 200-level starting as low as $16 per game.

The 50% off food, beverage, and retail amenity represents one of the largest season ticket member value programs in sports. The significant discount is only available when using the Timberwolves App and will apply at the start of the 2020-2021 Timberwolves season. Fans can utilize the unprecedented discount at concession stands and retail shops throughout the 100- and 200-level concourses, as well as the Timberwolves Team Store on the Skyway Level of Target Center.

“As we conducted focus groups, we knew rewarding loyal fans with flat pricing and a substantial food and beverage discount was an opportunity to reevaluate what a Timberwolves season ticket membership could entail,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “With the excitement around our team, we want to create a home court advantage and make Target Center full of energy. We hope this new platform rewards our season ticket members for their loyalty, attracts new members, and allows us to deliver a customized member experience via the Timberwolves mobile app.”

As the first team to move all ticketing to mobile, the new food, beverage and merchandise discount available in the Timberwolves App will enhance the digital experience. “We are excited about this innovative platform for season ticket members. You need to know what is most important to fans, and the Timberwolves have created one of the most holistic value propositions for their fans, including food and beverage,” said Levy President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Lansing. “We have a wonderful local food story to build upon, and with Timberwolves fans being among the most digitally-savvy, adding food and beverage incentives to a channel they have already embraced continues to elevate the dining experience at Target Center.”

For more details on the new Timberwolves Season Ticket Membership opportunities, visit www.timberwolves.com/memberships.

On Tuesday, February 11, President of Business Operations Gersson Rosas, Head Coach Ryan Saunders and CEO Ethan Casson addressed Season Ticket Members at a members only event at Target Center.