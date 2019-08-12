Timberwolves And Lynx Staff Help 40,000 Kids Start School Ready For The Year

The Timberwolves and Lynx organizations are extremely committed to giving back.

We’ve all seen the pictures of Wolves and Lynx players out in the community and heard stories of great moments they’ve had while participating in volunteer events and finding ways to help people out. However, that commitment extends past the players and to the entire staff of the two organizations.

Last Thursday, Wolves and Lynx staff went to downtown Saint Paul to the Xcel Energy Center for their annual Action Day and partnered with Greater Twin Cities United Way to pack 40,000 backpacks full of supplies to be given out to Twin Cities youth as they prepare to return to school.

Starting school with everything they need to learn is one of the most important elements of making sure youth are set up to succeed academically. Children and families shouldn’t have to be worried about starting school without the money to buy paper or pencils and it’s easy to forget that while school supplies barely cause a second thought for some families, for many they can be a real financial burden.

The Wolves and Lynx are committed to making an impact in the community throughout the year, not just on their Action Day, but taking a day off work to mobilize the entire force of the organization behind big projects like this one is an important piece in the organization’s commitment to community impact.