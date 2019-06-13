Timberwolves and Lynx Promote Ryan Tanke to Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced the promotion of Ryan Tanke to Chief Operating Officer. Tanke previously served as the franchise’s Chief Revenue Officer for six years.

As the Chief Operating Officer Tanke will oversee the organization’s sectors of sales and service including ticket sales, corporate partnerships and premium seating, in addition to the areas of business intelligence, fan experience, communications and Basketball Academy.

During his tenure at the Timberwolves and Lynx Tanke was pivotal in the renovation of Target Center and the transformation of the fan experience. He also garnered double-digit increases in business performance each of the past three years and remains committed to the development of the staff which has produced some of the industry’s top talent. Under his leadership the Timberwolves transformed the use of technology and data to become the first team in the NBA to transition to 100% digital ticketing.

“Ryan Tanke has been an integral part of our organization for many years,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “His capacity to adjust to the ever-changing environment of professional sports, his willingness to challenge the norm in everything we do, and his infectious leadership style position Ryan to be very successful in this newly appointed role. I look forward to continue working alongside him as we create a world-class culture that brings success and pride to our staff, fans, partners and community.”

Tanke started with the organization in 1997 as an intern in the ticket sales area and has held several positions throughout his tenure including Chief Revenue Officer, Senior Vice President of Tickets and Premium Seating, Corporate Sales Manager, Community Basketball Manager, Manager of Inside Sales and Ticket Sales Executive. Additionally, he spent time as the Director of Ticket and Suite Sales for the San Diego Chargers from 2003-05.