Timberwolves and Lynx Participate in Pack Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Minneapolis/St. Paul – On Jan. 17, t he Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, in partnership with Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), hosted a Pack day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Photos of the event can be found here. On Jan. 17, t

Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and T-Wolves Gaming staff members spent the day at CEAP’s Brooklyn Center facility sorting and stocking food as well as packing 1,500 meal kits that will be distributed through CEAP’s Food Market and Meals on Wheels program.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization selected CEAP as part of its Pack Gives Back Holiday Giving Initiative in December 2019. During this initiative, the organization gathered donations from staff members to support CEAP’s Food Support Platform which provides aid for the Food Market and Youth Food Shelf. Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson presented CEAP with a $15,000 check at the Friday, December 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Giving back and serving our community is one of the pillars of our organization,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We have many all-staff service days throughout the year and we were proud to start off 2020 with CEAP to positively impact families in need.”

CEAP mobilizes resources, shares abundance and nourishes neighbors to create and celebrate a healthier, stronger and connected community. CEAP’s Family Services department not only provides food support but includes resource referrals so families can connect with partner agencies and services that may be able to help. CEAP was founded in 1970 as a food shelf responding to the growing need for human services in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park.

“We are so grateful that the Lynx and Timberwolves staff have chosen to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering at CEAP,” said President of CEAP Clare Brumback. “Food shelves like CEAP work tirelessly to ensure that all of our neighbors have access to nutritious food for their families, but we can’t do it alone. We can’t thank the Lynx and Timberwolves enough for their constant support of CEAP and its programs.”

About Pack Gives Back

Pack Gives Back is the social responsibility platform for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, T-Wolves Gaming and Iowa Wolves. The platform encompasses all the franchises’ efforts surrounding social and community impact inclusive of the organization’s employees, partners, players, and the FastBreak Foundation. Pack Gives Back initiatives will center around education, inclusion and wellness and support its communities 365 days a year with the crossover of NBA, WNBA, NBA2K League and G-League seasons.

About CEAP