Timberwolves Acquire Jake Layman

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has acquired forward Jake Layman in a sign-and-trade deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the rights to Bojan Dubljevic. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Layman, 6-9, spent the 2018-19 season with Portland, his third with the club, appearing in 71 games (33 starts) and averaging career highs of 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Norwood, Massachusetts native has appeared in 141 regular season contests (35 starts), posting averages of 4.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Layman was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round (47th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Maryland. He was acquired by Portland in a draft-day trade with Orlando for a future second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

Dubljevic was selected by the Timberwolves in the second round (59th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.