Timberwolves are 7th in SI NBA power rankings

The Wolves are 4-1 to start the 2019-20 NBA season.

That record has them in second in the Western Conference and tied for fourth in the entire NBA.

It’s the fifth time the Wolves have started a season at 4-1 or better after the first five games, the last coming in 2012-13.

With that, the Wolves rank seventh in this week’s Sports Illustrated’s NBA power rankings.

Last week, the Wolves went 1-1, suffering their first loss of the season to the 76ers on Wednesday. On Friday, however, the team absolutely dominated the Wizards despite not having Karl-Anthony Towns.

The record of teams the Wolves have played thus far is 16-10.

Towns will miss the team’s game against the Bucks on Monday but will be back for games against the Grizzlies (Wednesday), Warriors (Friday) and Nuggets (Sunday) this week.

The combined records of the four opponents this week is 10-13.