Toyota Throwback Thursday | Rose Helps Lead Wolves To 1st Playoff Win Since 2004

A day after Derrick Rose went off for a career-high 50 points against the Jazz on Wednesday night, we thought it’d be fitting to do a little throwback of Rose from last season.

On April 21, 2018, the Wolves took down the Rockets 121-105 at Target Center in Game 3 in the first round of the playoffs. It was Minnesota’s first playoff win since May 29, 2004.

Rose was absolutely fantastic for the Wolves off the bench, finishing with 17 points, two assists and two steals. He shot an efficient 8-for-16 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line. He was a +13, a mark that ranked second on the team.

When Rose signed with the Wolves, we weren’t exactly sure what to expect. It turns out, his performances in the playoffs last season (13.2 PPG, 50.9% from the field, 70% from deep) are just the beginning to his contributions in Minnesota.