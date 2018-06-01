Taj Gibson Wins Team's NBPA 'Backbone' Award

The National Basketball Players Association named its “Backbone Award” winner for each NBA team earlier this week.

The award is described as followed:

Dedicated to the players that are the heart & soul of their team, he brings 100% to his squad!

The Timberwolves’ winner was Taj Gibson, which isn’t a surprise. Gibson was the ultimate glue guy for the Wolves on both sides of the court.

In his first season with the Wolves, Gibson averaged 12.2 points (most since 2013-14) and a career-high 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 57.7 percent from the field. His 7.2 win shares were a career best as well for the power forward.