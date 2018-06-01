David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
Taj Gibson Wins Team's NBPA 'Backbone' Award
The National Basketball Players Association named its “Backbone Award” winner for each NBA team earlier this week.
The award is described as followed:
Dedicated to the players that are the heart & soul of their team, he brings 100% to his squad!
The Timberwolves’ winner was Taj Gibson, which isn’t a surprise. Gibson was the ultimate glue guy for the Wolves on both sides of the court.
In his first season with the Wolves, Gibson averaged 12.2 points (most since 2013-14) and a career-high 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 57.7 percent from the field. His 7.2 win shares were a career best as well for the power forward.
(1/12).
The NBPA Backbone Award
Can’t beat heart.
Taking it to the canvas, @boblian1206 illustrates the driving forces behind their teams. #PlayersVoice pic.twitter.com/rZ4nsIYsjq
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) May 30, 2018