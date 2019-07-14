Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nets

And then there were four.

The Timberwolves are one of just four teams standing at Summer League after Saturday night’s win over the Mavericks. With a 5-0 record, Minnesota is the only undefeated team in Las Vegas.

Next up are the Brooklyn Nets, who hold a 4-1 record.

The Nets’ lone loss came on July 5 (which seems like years ago) to the Mavericks, for whatever that’s worth.

When: Sunday, July 14, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Thomas & Mack, Las Vegas

How To Watch: ESPN 2 and Timberwolves.com

The bad news for the Wolves is that Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie left Saturday night’s game with a shin/ankle contusion and it seems unlikely he’d play less than 24 hours.

The good news, however, is that this is a Summer League team with plenty of depth. Kelan Martin is averaging a team-high 13.2 points per game, and he’s done that from coming off the bench. With him, Mitch Creek (10.8 PPG), Jordan McLaughlin (10.6 PPG), Keita Bates-Diop (13.2 PPG), Naz Reid (11 PPG) and Barry Brown Jr. (8.4 PPG), the Wolves should have enough talent to pick up the slack in Okogie’s absence.

The Nets are led by third-year center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. It’s somewhat unusual for a player who is as proven as Allen to play in Summer League, but here we are. Reid, who looks like a two-way contract steal, will have his hands full on both ends of the court.

Brooklyn is also led by last year’s first-round pick, Dzanan Musa. Musa is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in Summer League but is shooting just 36 percent.

With a back-to-back, and a potentially back-to-back-to-back for the winner, it will be interesting to see how minutes are managed by both coaches.

The winner of this game plays the winner for the Grizzlies and Pelicans game on Monday at 4 p.m. CT.