Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Mavericks

The Wolves wrapped up Summer League preliminary play as one of three teams with a perfect 4-0 record.

That clinched the Wolves to participate in an eight-team tournament that starts on Saturday to determine the 2019 Summer League champion.

The No. 3 seeded Wolves will take on the No. 6 seeded Dallas Mavericks.

When: Saturday, July 13, 9:30 p.m. CT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

How To Watch: ESPN 2, Timberwolves.com

How did the Wolves get here?

It’s really been a team effort. The Wolves have six players averaging 10 or more points.

Keita Bates Diop: 13.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG

Josh Okogie: 12.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG

Jordan McLaughlin: 11.3 PPG, 49 FG%

Kelan Martin: 10.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 50 FG%

Naz Reid: 10.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG

Mitchell Creek: 10.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG

Hats off to Minnesota’s scouting staff for putting together a very solid Summer League team, and this is without draft picks Jarrett Culver (precautionary) and Jaylen Nowell (thigh contusion).

The Mavericks have wins over the Nets, Croatia and the Rockets, and a loss to the Kings. None of the opponents from the Wolves and Mavericks crossover, so there’s really nothing to compare the two teams.

Some notable names for the Mavericks on their Summer League team includes former first-round pick Cameron Payne (20 PPG), Antonius Cleveland (15.8 PPG) and Josh Reaves (12 PPG).

This is a win or go home game. A loss sends the Wolves back to Minneapolis, while a win ensures they’ll play on Sunday against the Pistons or Nets. Tipoff will be at either 5 p.m. CT or 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.