Star Tribune Jr. Reporter | The Experience Of A Lifetime

Growing up, basketball has always been a passion of mine. Being able to play with my friends and build memories with them was the best. I was not always the best player, but it did not stop me from striving to improve myself.

Being able to go to the Timberwolves game and experience the life of a sports reporter was amazing. It took my love of basketball to a whole new level. Getting to see what goes into behind the scenes of writing a game story or broadcasting the game on live TV was eye-opening.

I never knew that so much went into making sure that the game story was perfect or that all the camera angles were correct.

I got to experience what it was like to participate in the pregame interviews, post-game interviews and player interviews.

I also learned how competitive it was being a sports reporter. There were many reporters walking around asking questions left and right and trying to get the best story.

My favorite part of the experience was that I got the once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Tyus Jones, Derrick Rose, and the player who I was most excited to meet, Karl-Anthony Towns.

As someone who plays big man themselves, I was extremely excited to meet him. He was named an All-Star, and he was amazing in the game. I asked him what it was like to be named an All-Star.

He said, “It was great. I went through a lot of things, not just in basketball but in my personal life, and to come out and find a way to succeed at a high level throughout the first part of the season meant a lot.”

He continued, “It was good man, it felt good, man, it felt real good to be picked, not by my friends, but by my peers that I respect.”

I admire him so much because he is a hard worker and that work shows in the games. Getting to meet my idol and experience the Timberwolves game as a journalist has changed my life.

Hopefully, I will be able to have this experience again but as a sports reporter.

Brendan Thor is a senior at Harding High School and will attend the University of St. Thomas as a ThreeSixty Journalism Scholar beginning in fall 2019.