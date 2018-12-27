The Significance Of The Earned Edition Uniforms

The Timberwolves will make the home debut of their Prince-inspired Earned Edition Uniforms on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

They first rocked them on Wednesday in a blowout win over the Bulls in Chicago.

What are the Earned Edition uniforms, you ask?

Nike introduced the special uniforms last season to reward teams that made the playoffs the season prior.

For the Wolves, this jersey is incredibly significant for two reasons. The first is that it represents the franchise snapping a 13-season playoff drought. With the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Derrick Rose, Rob Covington and Dario Saric, the team hopes to “earn” another uniform in 2019-20.

Another big reason why these uniforms are so special is that they are alternates of the team’s highly-popular City Edition Uniforms that took the NBA and pop culture by storm when they were released.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.