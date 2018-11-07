Shootaround Report | Rose's Health, And Updates On Jimmy Butler And Jeff Teague

The Wolves are set to play their fourth-straight road game on the West Coast on Wednesday night against the Lakers at STAPLES Center.

A few injury updates:

Jeff Teague (knee) is out, but coach Tom Thibodeau said that Teague had a “good day” on Tuesday and is close to returning. He’s playing three-on-three. If I had to guess, he won’t play Friday against the Kings in Sacramento, but you never know. We’ll update you accordingly.

Jimmy Butler (general soreness) “should be a go”.

Derrick Rose missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but played Monday against the Clippers and finished 21 points. He said the biggest thing on these long roads is to keep your body right in a variety of ways. He’s been preaching that to some of Minnesota’s younger players.

“Most of it’s recovery,” Rose said after shootaround. “It’s the little things. Are you sleeping good at night? Nutrition. Little things like that go a long way.”

One young player who will continue to get some good run off the bench for the Wolves is Josh Okogie. Thibodeau was asked about Okogie’s willingness to talk to officials after calls he disagrees with instead of yelling.

“I think that’s important, how you interact with officials,” Thibodeau said. “That’s kind of his demeanor. His attitude and demeanor are excellent. That comes a long ways in the league. You have to earn the respect of your peers and offiials and treat them with respect.”

It’s another late one, so get your coffee ready. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and 830 WCCO.