Shootaround Report | A Playoff Rematch, Tyus Jones’ Growth And Derrick Rose’s Next Act

The Wolves face Houston Monday night for the first time since they lost in five games to the Rockets in the 2018 playoffs. While both teams are different, it’s fair to say that one team has changed more—the Wolves.

Minnesota is playing differently than it was last year and with different personnel. However, there are still things that the core group of this team that played in that series can take away from last year’s performance.

“I think you learn a lot from it. They certainly had a great year last year. Going back through those games I thought we did a lot of good things and we were in a position to win every one of those games, except the last one that we didn’t play well in,” said coach Tom Thibodeau. “Hopefully we learned, we gained valuable experience, and hopefully we can move it forward.”

Long-Distance Shutdown

Defending the three is crucial against a Houston team that loves to let them fly. The Rockets shoot upwards of 42 threes per game, the most in the league.

The Houston offense as a whole is the most dangerous part of their game. While Houston was a very good defensive team last year, they have regressed in that area this season. Now they rely almost entirely on their offense to win games.

“We just got to adjust. We got to make sure we fly out to their shooters, make sure we rebound the ball. The games where we don’t rebound the ball or don’t focus on the defensive side, that’s where we lose games,” said Derrick Rose. “We just got to make sure that side of the ball is good. Offensively I think we’re going to be fine, we just got to make sure we stop them or at least make them think about the shots that they take.”

Tyus On The Rise

Tyus Jones has been playing very well lately, leading a second unit that has been excellent on defense and finding creative ways to score. His partnership with Rose has been a big part of that.

“We complement one another,” said Jones. “We’re both just trying to play winning basketball, we’re both just trying to make the right plays. I think we feed off of one another. He plays with extreme energy and extreme passion and that gets me going.”

“I think we’re both unselfish. I think that plays a part. He can bring it up, I can bring it up. If I’m open he’ll get me the ball and vice versa,” said Rose. “I just believe in him. I think he’s a hell of a player, I think he’s a smart player, if anything I want him to shoot while he’s out there and be more aggressive but I think that’s going to come the more we play together."

There’s no question that the Wolves’ two backup guards have been a big part of what the team has been able to do this season. It’s great to watch that connection growing.

A New Kind Of Rose

Rose’s incredible play this season hasn’t just been about him being healthy, though that certainly helps. Rose has dramatically changed his game to fit the modern NBA. He’s shooting threes, passing the ball well and embracing the role as a go-to scorer off the bench.

“Every great act reinvents themselves,” he said. “No matter if it’s entertainment, in the sports world, whether it’s musicians, whatever. Ever great act reinvents themselves, and I think that’s what I’m doing this year.”

For Rose, the focus is on making sure that the things he does in practice translate to games. If he practices shooting thousands of threes in practice, he wants to make sure he’s letting them fly in games. All this is grounded in a desire to be whatever player his team needs to win games—that’s priority No. 1.

Quick hits: