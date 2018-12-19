Shootaround Report | Okogie's Energy And The Bigs Shooting 3s

Rookie Josh Okogie has been a fan favorite already in his short time in the NBA.

The reason why was on display Monday when he set the second quarter on fire in just two minutes.

Josh Okogie in the 2nd quarter. Dear sweet mother of Zeus pic.twitter.com/xO9VoChKDG — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 18, 2018

Okogie has been an absolute ball of energy on both ends of the court even though his minutes haven’t been consistent, his play has.

“I think the biggest thing is just keeping my preparation constant,” Okogie said after Wednesday’s shootaround before the team takes on the Pistons. “Obviously, I don’t know whether I’m going to play or whether I’m not going to play. I have to prepare the same way. The biggest thing is sometimes when people don’t play, they tend to ease up on how they prepare because they think they’re not going to play. Every time I wake up, I think I’m going to play.”

Wow, those words sound like those of a 10-year veteran, not a rookie.

We can expect Okogie to get playing time Wednesday night with Jeff Teague (left ankle) likely out. He played just over 27 minutes in Monday’s win and was a +27.

Big Men Shooting From Deep

Yes, the game is indeed changing. You know this, and while it comes much to the dismay of players from the ‘90s, big men are shooting 3-pointers.

For Karl-Anthony Towns, the 3-point shot has always been in his arsenal thanks to his upbringing. He’s shooting 39.6 percent this season after making 42.1 percent last season.

“I mean, thanks to my dad, I’ve always had it,” Towns said. “He always told me how important it was to be versatile. Every time we worked out in the gym, it was always all the skills, not just being a big man.”

As for Pistons power forward Blake Griffin, he’s had to add the 3-point shot to his game. In his first seven seasons, Griffin never shot more than two 3-pointers per game. In the last two, he’s shot more than 5.5 in each and this season, he’s shooting 6.2 per game and connecting at a 39.6 percent clip.

“Just watching where Blake is at right now,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “KAT came in already with the 3-point shot. But just seeing where Blake has gone to. He’s always been a great power player. He’s always had quickness and (been) very good off the dribble and an excellent midrange shooter. And then he just extended his range. He’s been an elite player in the league for a long time.”

Griffin is having an excellent season, averaging 25.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. We’ll see how the Wolves try to slow down the five-time All-Star.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. Tickets are available here.