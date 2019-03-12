Shootaround Report | Okogie Reflects On The Age Of Social Media, Plus An Injury Update

Social media and its influence on the mental health of NBA players has been a bit of a hot topic of conversation lately. We all know how nasty things can get online, and as high-profile athletes NBA players often have to deal with some of the toughest comments from people on social media.

That’s a new thing for rookies like Josh Okogie, who hadn’t really been in the spotlight until this year when his tenacious defense and incredible athleticism helped him force his way into the Timberwolves’ rotation. He’s handling the online heat well though.

“Social media doesn’t really affect my mood at all, as you know I’m living out my dreams so I’m doing everything I can to just keep living it out,” he said at shootaround on Tuesday. “A lot of people, from the outside looking in, they’ll do anything to criticize you, to make you feel some type of way.”

Social media has gone a long way towards helping players promote themselves and raising the profile of the game in general, but there’s no doubt that it comes with a dark side. Okogie’s words are a good reminder that when fans post things, sometimes those things do make it back to the players, and that can be hurtful.

“Social media is definitely good in terms of promoting and as a way to find information quickly about what’s happening around the NBA but… it’s bad because of the criticizing that’s going on,” said Okogie. “I think people say stuff without realizing the effect they have on certain players but that’s just what comes with it.”

One thing is for sure—on Tuesday night the Wolves will face off against Denver. However, it’s still not entirely clear which players will be in action. Karl-Anthony Towns is probable with right knee inflammation. Derrick Rose (right elbow soreness), Jeff Teague (left foot inflammation) and Andrew Wiggins (quad contusion) are all questionable. Robert Covington and Luol Deng remain out.

That means Tyus Jones will probably see increased run tonight and Keita Bates-Diop will have another opportunity to build on what has been an exciting few games for his development. You can catch the action at 9:30 CT on TNT and Fox Sports North.