Shootaround Report | Getting Out On The Break, Gibson's Versatile Value

In Tuesday night’s matchup with the Grizzlies, the Wolves are faced with the task of scoring on a defense that always seems to give them fits. Something about Memphis’ size, tenacity and veteran experience doesn’t jive well with the Wolves—and it’s been like that for a while.

However, there is a key for the Wolves to beating Memphis’ defense—playing good defense of their own and using that as an opportunity to get out in the open court.

“We will emphasize pace as we always do,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “It really does start with getting stops, we get stops and try to get in the open court, we’re a better team for it.”

If the Wolves can get out early and take a lead that would be extremely helpful—the Grizzlies are disciplined and dangerous in close games. Minnesota hoped to use its youth an athleticism to jump on Memphis early and run away with the game.

“They’re older, they play with more of a vet approach and they have a lot of experience, especially Marc [Gasol] and [Mike] Conely,” said Karl-Anthony Towns. “It’s just going out there and making sure you understand you got to punch them in the face early before they start to get some momentum and some confidence because once that starts happening you expecting the game to go to the fourth quarter with like a minute left and you’re going to have to grind it out—they’re a team that as long as they stick around and they’re around the game they’re going to keep putting their fingerprint on everything."

One player who will be extremely important in this one is Taj Gibson. Gibson is key because he has the ability to guard multiple opposing players and play either the four or the five for the Wolves—something Saunders has experimented with because Towns has been getting into foul trouble lately.

“One thing with Taj is you can take the height out of the equation. Taj is good guarding bigger guys, he’s good guarding agile guys as well,” said Saunders. “But then also can score in the post and he can play with his back to the basket a little bit too, so for that reason it can make sense when guys get in foul trouble to move Taj to the five and Dario [Saric] as a floor spacer.”

Whatever it takes, Gibson is ready to execute, that’s who he’s always been as a player.

“It’s just who he is. He wants to win at all costs. That means different things, but to him he’s the type of guy you never have to worry about, he always wants to give himself up for the team,” said Saunders.

It’s going to take a group effort tonight, as the injury woes for the Wolves aren’t going away. Derrick Rose, Robert Covington and Tyus Jones are all out nursing various injuries, and Jeff Teague, while improving, is still doubtful to play.

“It’s one of those things when you’re down on numbers like we are and down at a specific position it’s all hands on deck,” said Saunders. “We’re doing whatever we can to try and scratch one out.”

The Wolves take on the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. CT, you can read our scouting report here.