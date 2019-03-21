Shootaround Report | A Big Opportunity For Tyus Jones

The Wolves got some less-than-ideal injury news this morning, with Jeff Teague, Robert Covington and Derrick Rose expected to miss the remainder of the season. While it hurts to be shorthanded, the lack of depth at guard is an opportunity for Tyus Jones to shine. He will be the Wolves’ starting point guard for the remainder of the season.

Jones is ready for the challenge. He boasts an impressive 6.5 assist to turnover ratio, which leads the NBA. Getting Jones more minutes to operate is big for the Wolves—he’s a big part of the team’s future and if he can maintain his efficiency with a larger minute load he could put up some great numbers.

“Everything starts with the point guard, in terms of getting organized, in terms of really knowing what you want out of the offense,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “It hasn’t translated into wins as of late, but we’re building something, we feel, in terms of trying to move the ball, trying to get the ball in different areas, and having a point guard like Tyus who’s able to do that and is able to continue to grow to do that is a good thing.”

For Jones, it’s all about staying composed. He’s a quick thinker with a high basketball I.Q., but it’s important to Jones that he continues to stick with what is working instead of trying to force things.

“Just trying to stick with what works for me, just being smart,” he said. “Not taking too many risks on the court, not trying to thread the needle too much in certain situations, just sticking to playing my game. Even with the increased minutes I’m not getting too outside myself.”

On a team like the Wolves, who are built around a generationally talented post player, the point guard spot takes on even more importance. Getting the ball to Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t easy—opposing teams often make denying him the ball a priority. That makes patience even more important.

“It’s a quick decision, a lot of quick decisions, small windows out there, but trying to make those decisions to the best of my ability, trying to eliminate the 50/50 passes. Just be smart with the ball out there and make sure I’m not turning the ball over,” said Jones.

Injuries are never good, but giving Jones some time to develop as the unquestioned starter at point guard could pay dividends for the team.

“There’s no way around it, we’ve gone through a hard stretch. When you do have injuries, other guys have to step into other roles and they have to do that quickly,” said Saunders. “You’re playing more minutes, and more is asked of you, it is a challenge but it’s one that as time goes on no matter what the outcome is we’ll be better for it.”

The Wolves are in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets. You can read more about the matchup in our scouting report.