Shootaround Report | Patty Mills' Rise, Jimmy Butler's Minutes And More

The Spurs aren’t the same Spurs that we’ve seen in the past, but if we’ve learned anything throughout the years, it’s to not underestimate Gregg Popovich’s club.

With Dejounte Murray (ACL) and Derrick White (heel) out, Bryn Forbes will likely get the start at point guard on Wednesday night against the Wolves. But don’t be surprised if Patty Mills plays more minutes. Mills is entering his 10th NBA season and played a huge role for the Spurs last season, averaging 10 points per game while playing a career high 25.7 minutes per game.

“He’s such a great competitor,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I think he’s done it the hard way. When you compete against someone or you’re coaching against someone, you have a respect that go as hard as he does. . . I remember when he was scratching his way in. It seems like yesterday.”

While Mills a familiar face for the Spurs, one who is not is DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is given a hard time because of his inability to stretch the floor, and in today’s game, those concerns are understandable. But DeRozan is one of the best midrange artists in the league and he plays to his strengths.

“He’s an interesting guy to me because when you look at his career closely and the way he’s improved every year, it’s a testament to who he is,” Thibodeau said. “I got an opportunity to coach him with Team USA. He’s not only a good player, he’s a great person. I think his work ethic and what has allowed him to grow each season is pretty special.”

In two games against the Wolves last season, DeRozan averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He was inefficient, though, shooting just 38.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the 3-point line.

How Much Will Jimmy Play?

Wolves wing Jimmy Butler will play on Wednesday night despite not playing any preseason games. But how much will he play? That will depend on his conditioning. Thibodeau said that Butler will “probably” play in shorter segments to stay fresh.

Butler is ready to get back on the floor, despite the recent drama.

“I want to hoop,” Butler said. “Be out there with my soldiers. Go to war. Try to, to the best of my ability, get a win.”

Good Guys

On Tuesday night, Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins announced that he’ll be donating $22 for every point he scores during the upcoming season towards supporting underprivileged children who face barriers in participating in organized sports.

Last season, Wiggins would have ended up donating a total of $31,944. A very nice gesture from him. Thibodeau, for more than one reason, hopes Wiggins scores a lot this season.

The team’s fellow former Rookie of the Year, Karl-Anthony Towns, also is doing good things while using his platform.

On Tuesday, he bought the Timberwolves and Lynx staff breakfast and spoke to them at an all-staff meeting, thanking them for all they do.

“I’m always so thankful for the people that are not in the gym, because without them, the train doesn’t move,” Towns said. “I told them, they’re the unsung heroes for them to do what they do on a daily basis and give the fans what they really want. It’s a really hard job . . . I just want to recognize the people who don’t get the credit, don’t get the million-dollar contracts. . . I’m very thankful for every single one of them.”

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO. You can also follow along on the Timberwolves App.