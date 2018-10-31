Shootaround Access | Injury Updates Before Wolves Take On Jazz

There was good injury news on Wednesday for the Timberwolves, and some not so good news.

After Wednesday’s shootaround before the Wolves take on the Jazz, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said the Andrew Wiggins (right thigh contusion) “should be ready” to play against Utah after missing the three previous games. We’ll know for sure once the team goes through pre-game warmups, but it’s expected Wiggins would play and start.

Now to the not-so-good news.

The Wolves will be without Jeff Teague (knee contusion) and Jimmy Butler (precautionary rest).

What will Minnesota’s starting lineup look like?

We can probably expect rookie Josh Okogie to start for Butler, and either Tyus Jones or Derrick Rose to start for Teague. They’ll join Wiggins, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Teague hopes the injury isn’t a long-term thing and will go through some tests in the near future. Butler’s status in upcoming games will depend on how he feels on Thursday, when the team departs to California, Thibodeau said.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.