Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Warriors

The Game

The Wolves host an unfamiliar Warriors squad for the first time this season on Friday at Target Center.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 4-3 record, tied for eighth in the West. Golden State is 2-6, tied for 13th.

The team we’ve seen go the NBA Finals for the last five seasons shows very little resemblance of this current team, and pretty much zero if you take away head coach Steve Kerr.

Out is Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. Injured is Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The West is open again.

One matchup to watch is Karl-Anthony Towns (26.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.8 BPG) going up against former Kentucky teammate Willie Cauley-Stein (8 PPG, 5.0 RGP, 1.4 APG).

We'll see if Jeff Teague (illness) or Shabazz Napier (hamstring) will be able to play. Both missed Wednesday night's loss to the Grizzlies. Rookie Jarrett Culver started at point guard and looked good, finishing with 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds. If either player is back, we'll likely see Culver come off the bench.

Connections

The Wolves signed former Warriors forward Jordan Bell this offseason. Bell was a 2017 second-round pick who was traded to the Warriors via the Bulls on draft night. In 125 games with the Warriors, Bell averaged 3.9 pints, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 12.8 minutes per contest. He was part of the team’s 2017-18 championship run as a rookie, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds during the postseason.

Bell has a shoulder injury from Monday’s game against the Bucks. We’ll see if he’s able to see the court in this one.

Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III spent a hot minute with the Wolves after being drafted 40th overall in the 2014 draft out of Michigan. Robinson played 25 games for the Wolves and averaged 1.2 points per game before released. Since then, Robinson has played for the 76ers, Pacers and Pistons. He’s in his first season with the Warriors and gotten plenty of run, starting eight games while averaging a career-high 30.1 minutes per game to go with 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Offensively, he’s been efficient, too, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the 3-point line.

Would You Believe Me If I Told You . . .

The Warriors have 11(!) players with four or fewer years of experience in the NBA.

That list includes:

D’Angelo Russell (4 seasons)

Cauley-Stein (4)

Kevin Looney (4)

Marquese Chriss (3)

Damion Lee (2)

Omari Spellman (1)

Jacob Evans (1)

Jordan Poole (R)

Alen Smailagic (R)

Eric Paschall (R)

Kyle Bowman (R)

You don’t necessarily feel bad for the team given how fortunate they’ve been over the last half-decade, but man oh man did this flip quickly in Golden State.

This season seems a lot like figuring out what players fit best for 2020-21 when the Warriors will have all of their core pieces back together.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is doubtful. Bell (shoulder) and Jeff Teague (illness) are questionable.

Warriors: Looney (hamstring), Green (finger), Stephen Curry (hand), Evans (hip) and Thompson (knee) are out. Russell (ankle) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Culver, SG – Wiggins, SF – Graham, PF – Covington, C – Towns

Warriors: PG—Bowman, SG – Poole, SF – Robinson, PF – Paschall, C – Cauley-Stein