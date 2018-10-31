Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Jazz

The Game

Not only are you going to see two 2017-18 playoff teams, you’re going to see the Timberwolves unveil their Classics Edition Threads for the first time. How fun! Pooh Richardson will be in the house. Tone-Loc is playing at half time. It will be a fun Halloween celebration for all. This is certainly a treat, not a trick.

(I swear I'm not lying.)

As far as basketball goes, this is a big test for the Wolves. Utah is considered to be a top-four seed in the West by many experts heading into the season. The Jazz are currently tied for third in the West with a 4-2 record.

The Wolves, meanwhile, are 3-4, good for 10th. They’re coming off a huge win against the Lakers at home on Monday. Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were huge in that game, and Minnesota’s second unit was solid as well.

One question mark for the Wolves will be whether or not Andrew Wiggins (thigh contusion) will play, or miss his fourth-straight game. Rookie Josh Okogie has been playing solid in Wiggins’ absence, but especially against a team like Utah, the more depth, the better.

What: Wolves vs. Jazz

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO



Tolliver Giving Wolves Exactly What They Hoped

When the Timberwolves signed Anthony Tolliver this offseason, they did so with the hope that he would hit some 3-pointers, something he’s been very good at throughout his career.

Though seven games, so far, so good.

Tolliver is averaging 7.4 points per game, the third-highest mark of his career. He’s shooting a career-high 50 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from the 3-point line (14-for-29). He's been a huge boost of the bench for the Wolves.

This is a small sample size, sure, but the Wolves are slowly adjusting to more of a 3-point shooting team, something that was on display in the final quarter against the Lakers when the Wolves sunk eight 3-pointers.

It’s also worth noting that Tolliver’s ability to stretch the floor opens things up for the rest of Minnesota’s offense.

Utah is allowing opponents to shoot just 32.7 percent from the 3-point line, seventh-best in the league.



Welcome Back, Ricky

This marks Ricky Rubio’s second season in Utah after the Timberwolves traded him to the Jazz two offseasons ago.

Rubio averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game last season, but a career-low 5.3 assists per game. I don’t know what any of that means. Seeing Rubio score more and pass less was weird.

But things through six games have balanced out a bit more for Rubio. He’s averaging 9.7 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Rubio spent six seasons in Minnesota and things came to an end. That’s fine. Those things happen. Obviously we wish nothing but the best for Rubio, a guy who was fantastic in the Minneapolis community. It’s good to see him find success with Utah, as long as too much of it doesn’t come against the Wolves.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) is questionable. Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Jazz: Alex Burks (hand) and Derrick Favors (laceration) are questionable. Jae Crowder (ankle) is probable. Raul Neto (hamstring) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Okogie, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Jazz: PG – Rubio, SG – Mitchell, SF – Ingles, PF – Crowder, C - Gobert