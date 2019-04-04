Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Heat

The Game

It’s hard to believe, but Friday night marks the last time the Wolves will wear their Prince-Inspired City Edition Uniforms.

You can expect all the fun and festivities that have surrounded Prince nights throughout the season, but in this one, all fans in attendance will receive a seven-inch Prince vinyl, made for this game.

Pretty cool stuff.

Fans can bid on game-worn or game-issued autographed City Edition Uniforms with proceeds benefitting the FastBreak Foundation. For the first time, bidding is online. Check it out here.

The Wolves go into the game with a 35-43 record, 10th in the West.

This is the second matchup between the two teams. The Wolves beat the Heat in Miami 113-104 back on Dec. 30.

Playing Spoiler

The Wolves are looking to continue staying competitive late in the season. They’ve picked up a win over the Warriors just a week ago and a win over the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Minnesota is looking to pick up a win over a Miami team that is still hoping to make a playoff spot. The Heat are 38-40 on the season, just a half game back from the seventh and eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with just three games remaining.

Miami is chasing both the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic. Of course, Eric Spoelstra’s club just has to catch one of those teams for a postseason berth. Chances are, it will come down to Game 82.

The Last Dance

This marks Dwyane Wade’s last career game at Target Center. What a career it’s been for the future Hall of Fame guard. In season 16, Wade is still producing, averaging 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

In 22 career games against Minnesota, Wade has found plenty of success, averaging 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

Expect Wade to get a standing ovation from a packed Target Center. He certainly deserves it.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Luol Deng (Achilles), Taj Gibson (calf), Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out.

Heat: Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) is questionable. Josh Richardson (groin) is out.