Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Clippers

The Game

The season is cruising along. The Wolves have just two games remaining before the All-Star break and both are at home.

Minnesota is trying to get back on track after losing its last four games and six of the last seven. Most recently, the Wolves fell to the Pelicans 122-117 in New Orleans on Friday night.

The Wolves are 25-30 on the season, 5.0 games back from the eighth seed.

The Clippers were busy at the trade deadline, dealing Tobias Harris to the 76ers, but this team still intends on making a push to the playoffs. LA is coming off a wild comeback win over the Celtics on Saturday and the team is 31-26 on the season, good for eighth in the West.

This is the second of three matchups between the two teams this season. LA beat Minnesota 125-109 at home back on Nov. 5.

Teague’s Return

After missing eight games with a sore foot, Jeff Teague returned to action on Friday night against the Pelicans. He came off the bench and played less than 17 minutes, but he was effective, finishing with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds while shooting 6-for-7 from the field.

We’ll see if Teague comes off the bench or starts against the Clippers, but with a backcourt that has been so beat up this season, Teague’s return is a sight for sore eyes.

On the season, Teague is averaging 11.6 points and a career-high 8.0 assists per game.

The Rookies

It’s rare in the NBA to both be competing for a playoff spot while also having intriguing rookies. After acquiring Landry Shamet in the Harris trade, the Clippers now have two very interesting prospects in Shamet and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shamet, the 26th pick in the draft, is averaging 8.3 points per game this season while shooting 40.4 percent from the 3-point line. In his first game with the Clippers, Shamet finished with 17 points while shooting 4-for-7 from deep.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the 12th pick, has started 48 of 57 games and is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

It looks like the Clippers have the pieces to compete now, but also two pieces to help them in the future.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jeff Teague (foot) is probable. Jerryd Bayless (toe) is questionable.Tyus Jones (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Robert Covington (foot) are out.

Clippers: Luc Mbah a Moute (knee) is questionable. Wilson Chandler (quadriceps) is out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Clippers: PG – Beverley, SG – Gilgeous-Alexander, SF – Temple, PF – Gallinari, C - Zubac