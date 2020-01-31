Scouting Report | Wolves at Clippers

The Game

The Wolves hit the road to play a Saturday matinee against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Minnesota will be wearing its Statement Uniforms for the final time in 2019-20.

The Wolves go into the game with a 15-32 record, 14th in the West. The Clippers are 33-15, second in the West.

This is the second of four matchups between the two teams. The Clippers beat the Wolves 124-117 back on Dec. 13 at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Clippers

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 1

Where: STAPLES Center

Watch: Fox Sports NorthListen: 830 WCCO

Wiggins Watch

One of the fun storylines to start the season was the play of Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins. After a hot start, Wiggins cooled off a bit. But lately, he’s caught fire again.

Over his last four games, Wiggins is averaging 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line.

On the season, Wiggins is averaging career highs of 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. His 50.6 effective field goal percentage is also a career high and his 22.9 points per game is more than a four-point increase than last season.

If the Wolves want to pull off a road upset against one of the best teams in the league, they’ll need Wiggins to be more of what he’s been lately.

Second-Year Stud

When looking at the Clippers, it’s easy to talk about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Those are the two stars.

But one player who has been especially impressive has been second-year shooting guard Landry Shamet. The 26th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting 39.9 percent from deep. He’s exactly what the Clippers need offensively – a deadeye shooter.

The Clippers acquired Shamet in the trade last season that sent Tobias Harris to Philadelphia. Ironically, right about now the 76ers really wish they had a shooter like Shamet.

Like Wiggins, Shamet has been hot lately, averaging 15.4 points over his last eight games while shooting 44.8 percent from the 3-point line.

The 2018 NBA Draft, which will go down as one of the best ever, had plenty of value in the 20s. There is Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie at 20, Pacers' Aaron Holiday at 23, Blazers' Anfernee Simons at 24, Wizards' Mortiz Wagner at 25 and Shamet at 26. That’s a pretty solid list.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) is out. Allen Crabbe (left patella subluxation) is doubtful.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (back), Derrick Walton (elbow) and Mfiondu Kabengele (shoulder) are questionable.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Okogie, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Clippers: PG – Beverley, SG – Shamet, SF – Leonard, PF – George, C – Zubac