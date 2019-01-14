Scouting Report | Wolves at 76ers

The Game

There will be plenty of eyes on this game.

It marks the first game between the Timberwolves and 76ers since the Wolves traded Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton for Rob Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless.

Expect Covington (who won’t be playing), Saric and Bayless to get some love from their former fan base in Philadelphia.

When it comes to the Butler situation, don’t expect the Timberwolves to pay a whole lot of attention to it. Interim head coach Ryan Saunders said it wasn’t something the team has discussed and Andrew Wiggins basically said this was just like any other game.

And that’s the right approach to take. It’s a unique game, but after tipoff, it’s the same as any other game.

The Wolves go into the game with a 21-22 record, 11th in the West. They are winners of four of their last five games.

The 76ers are 28-16, fourth in the East. After a two-game losing streak, they beat the Knicks at home on Saturday.

The Battle Of The Bigs

This will be a matchup between All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid.

Towns is averaging 22.4 points on the season with career highs of 12.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

He’s been on an absolute tear lately, averaging 27.5 points, 16.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

It’s a tough two-game stretch for Towns matchup wise. He just played Anthony Davis on Saturday. Big KAT just finished with a ho-hum 27 points, 27 rebounds and four blocks.

Slowing Down Simmons

He might not have a jump shot, but that doesn’t mean he’s not dangerous offensively.

Ben Simmons is an incredibly unique player and handles the ball most of the time in Philadelphia’s offense despite being 6-10, 230 pounds. How will the Wolves match up on him? We’ll see. There isn’t much concern about Simmons on the perimeter, but the problem with matching him up with Jeff Teague is that Simmons has a post-up advantage there.

On the seasons, Simmons is averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

In two career games against the Wolves, he’s been held in check somewhat, averaging 11 points, 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable.

76ers: Amir Johnson (head) is questionable. Markelle Fultz (shoulder), Justin Patton (foot) and Zhaire Smith (footb) are out.

Projected Starters

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns

76ers: PG – Simmons, SG – Reddick, SF – Butler, PF – Chandler, C - Embiid