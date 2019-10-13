Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Maccabi Haifa

The Game

The Wolves play their first and only preseason home game of 2019-20. And it won’t be against an NBA opponent.

Minnesota will be taking on a Maccabi Haifa squad that you’re probably not all that familiar with.

With just three preseason games remaining before the season opener on Oct. 23, the Wolves will try to tune things up, even if it will be against a team they’ll never play again.

One question is who will start at small forward? We saw Jake Layman start the first game of preseason with Treveon Graham starting the second. Could we see Josh Okogie get some time as a start and have Andrew Wiggins slide to the small forward spot?

We’ll see.

Preseason is always so interesting because we never really know what rotations are going to look like heading into the season. But that’s why we have preseason -- so a team with so many new faces like the Wolves can experiment a bit.

One thing the Wolves have stressed in preseason play is playing a more modern style of basketball. So far, the Wolves have launched 44 3-pointers per contest, a mark that ranks tied for third in the NBA and would have ranked second during the 2018-19 season. That’s significant for a team that shot just 28.7 per game last season.

I would expect more of that from the Wolves.

What: Wolves vs. Maccabi Haifa

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jordan Bell (calf strain) is questionable.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF - Layman, PF – Covington, C – Towns