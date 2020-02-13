Saunders, Tanke Ring In Membership Sales With Timberwolves Staff

Timberwolves staff members are still excited about what the remainder of the 2019-20 season has yet to offer for Minnesota basketball. But like the Timberwolves players and coaches, they also need to continue to look forward to the future of the franchise.

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves sales department did so by launching 2020-21 season ticket membership sales, which are designed to provide fans value, access and flexibility.

Fans who renew or start a membership will receive 50% off food, beverage and retail offerings for the next two seasons. They’ll also qualify for two-year flat pricing carried over from the current season for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Plus, they’ll have access to unlimited game exchanges throughout the season.

That deal may sound like an easy sell but Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders is well aware of the work it takes to keep season ticket members happy, which is why he and Timberwolves Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke made sure to visit the sales department and show their appreciation on Wednesday.

Saunders’ team keeps a brass gong in its practice facility and often uses it to announce the start of practices. On Wednesday, Saunders used the gong to ring in the new membership season with the sales department.

Coach Saunders surprises the Ticket Sales staff by wheeling in the team’s gong to help launch our bold new membership program. Incredible first day. #ItStartsWithUs pic.twitter.com/BdavysLy2S — Ryan Tanke (@ryantanke) February 13, 2020

Saunders and Tanke’s gesture was just another reminder that here in the Timberwolves organization, it starts with all of us.