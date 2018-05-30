Roster Review | Jeff Teague

PG | 6’2, 189 lbs

2017-18 season: 70 games, 70 starts, 14.2 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.0 RPG, 44.6 FG%, 36.8 3P%, 84.5 FT%

In his first season with the Wolves, Jeff Teague did something he’s done throughout his entire career: Make the playoffs.

The nine-year veteran has now made the playoffs in every year of his career, which is a pretty remarkable feat.

Teague averaged 14.2 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2011-12 season, but with scorers like Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, that drop was expected.

With that being said, those 14.2 points per game was the highest mark from a Wolves point guard since Sam Cassell averaged 19.8 in 2003-04.

Teague averaged 7.0 assists to go with 1.5 steals per game, his highest mark since 2014-15. He also shot 44.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the 3-point line, both marks better than his numbers in 2016-17.

The 2009 first-round pick made key plays down the stretch to help lead the Wolves to their first postseason appearance since 2003-04, including this huge shot against the Nuggets that should definitely still give you the chills.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) March 18 vs. Houston Rockets

In this home loss to Houston, Teague finished with 23 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals. He shot 5-for-11 from the field, 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and a perfect 10-for-10 from the 3-point line.

2.) Nov. 22 vs. Orlando Magic

In this home win over the Magic, Teague finished with 22 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. He shot an efficient 6-for-11 from the field, 1-for-2 from the 3-point line and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

1.) Jan. 22 at LA Clippers

Teague was lights out in this 126-118 over the Clippers on the road. He finished with 30 points, six assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 16-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Top Offseason Objectives

The Wolves will most definitely look to bolster their 3-point shooting heading into 2018-19.

They could do so with one of the players already on their roster. Teague shot 36.8 percent from deep last season, up 1.1 percent from the season before. He’s just two years removed from shooting 40 percent in 2015-16.

The Wolves shot 35.7 percent from deep, a mark that ranked 19th in the NBA. Not great, but not horrible. However, they shot just 22.5 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranked last in the NBA.

Teague is shooting 3.3 3-pointers per game. He should be looking to up that number in 2018-19.

Role for 2018-19

The role heading into 2018-19 is the same for Teague, and he should have some more success with more familiarity with his teammates and coach Tom Thibodeau’s system.

They Said It…

“Jeff has been around a long time and Jeff has done a lot of winning. That’s probably the most-important thing.” – Thibodeau on Teague.