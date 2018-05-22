Roster Review | Cole Aldrich

C | 6’11, 253 lbs

2017-18 season: 21 games, 2.3 MPG, 0.6 PPG, 0.7 RPG, 0.1 APG, 0.1 SPG, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 F%%

While Cole Aldrich only saw the court 21 times in 2017-18, the Minnesota native still had a huge impact for the Wolves.

Aldrich is one of the most-giving players in the NBA when it comes to his community work, along with his wife Britt.

The two have helped in the community, teaming up with the Children’s Minnesota, Starkey Hearing Foundation, Salvation Army, and the Kids in Need Foundation. The two have also been part of many Timberwolves staff volunteer events.

This embodies why Aldrich was chosen as the 2017-18 Flip Saunders Legacy Award recipient which is given to the Timberwolves player who has demonstrated the greatest impact in the community.

“We are so proud of Cole and what he has done for our local area and communities across the region,” said Debbie Saunders. “Our family has gotten to know Cole well since his return to his home state and we have been impressed with his desire to give back. I’m very happy the Timberwolves team have chosen him for this award.”

As far as one the court play goes, Aldrich is only 29 years old. While the center position isn’t what it once was in the league, this is a guy who is two years removed from averaging 14.8 points, 13 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per 36 minutes with the Clippers.

The traditional center position has turned into a situational position in today’s NBA, but rim protection is something that’s always needed and something that Aldrich has proven he can do in the past.

They Said It…

“While I didn’t play for Flip, his presence is felt throughout this organization and his reputation for serving the community is a legacy that lives on. I am fortunate to be in a position to give back and I am very thankful to the Saunders family and my teammates for this recognition.” – Aldrich on winning the Flip Saunders Legacy Award.