Roster Review | Anthony Brown

SG | 6’7, 224 lbs

2017-18 season (with Iowa Wolves): 45 games, 43 starts, 37.7 MPG, 18.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 45.9 FG%, 40.4 3P%

The former Stanford star had a solid first season with the Timberwolves organization. Minnesota made Brown its first-ever two-way player. While he only appeared in one regular-season game, Brown lit it up for the Iowa Wolves, averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from deep.

For his efforts, Brown was named to the All G League Western Conference team along with his teammate and fellow two-way player Amile Jefferson.

Brown, 25, has the skill set to succeed at the NBA if given the opportunity. While he’s not a young, up-and-coming player, but we’ve seen players add on tools throughout their career, so that’s not a huge concern.

He’ll need to get his 3-point shot to fall if he gets a chance in the pros, something that he hasn’t been able to do in 41 career NBA games, shooting just 28.6 percent from deep.

Prior to joining the Wolves, the 34th pick in the 2015 draft played for the Lakers (29 games), Pelicans (nine games) and Magic (two games).

Brown will surely get a training camp invite next season after a solid G League season. The next step for him will be to convince a team to take a chance on him as a deep bench player, and from there, who knows? We’ve seen Quinn Cook play big minutes in the playoffs, a guy who started the season off as Golden State’s two-way player. We’re seeing that this system can be valuable if used correctly. Brown hopes that one day he’s another success story.