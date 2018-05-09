Roster Review | Aaron Brooks

PG | 6’0, 161 lbs

2017-18 season: 32 games, 1 start, 2.3 PPG, 0.6 APG, 0.5 RPG, 40.6 FG%, 35.5 3P%, 72.2 FT%

The Wolves signed Brooks to add depth to the point-guard position right before training camp started, and that’s what Brooks brought as the team’s third point guard for the majority of the season behind Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones.

We saw sparks throughout the season of what made Brooks such a dangerous player earlier in his career.

Brooks’ 5.9 minutes per game were the fewest of his career, as were his 32 games appeared in.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) April 1 vs. Utah Jazz

In this 121-97 home loss, Brooks finished with a season-high 12 points off the bench to go with two assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes. Brooks shot 4-for-12 from the field, 2-for-6 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

2.) Oct. 24 vs. Indiana Pacers

In this 130-107 home loss to the Pacers, Brooks finished with five points, one rebound and one steal in 4:39 off the bench. He shot 2-for-3 from the field and 1-for-1 from the 3-point line.

1.) Jan. 18 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In this home 127-99 blowout win over the Cavaliers, Brooks played 17 minutes and finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 2-for-4 from the field.

Top Offseason Objectives

For Brooks, 33, the biggest goal should be to keep his body in shape.

Role for 2018-19

With Brooks’ age and experience, the role of a depth point guard is probably what he is at this point in his career.

They Said It…

“To have this opportunity is a blessing I won’t take for granted. I’m just happy to be here, happy to be on a good team, a good organization and I just want to make the best of this opportunity.” – Brooks on signing with the Wolves.