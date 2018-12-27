Rose Shines As Wolves Crush Bulls In Chicago

In his hometown and in a game in which he bought more than 50 tickets for friends and family, Derrick Rose absolutely shined.

The Wolves dominated the Bulls 119-94 as they debuted their Earned Edition uniforms on Wednesday night in Chicago. Rose was the leading force, fittingly, finishing with 24 points and eight assists while shooting 11-for-19 from the field against his former team at home.

It marks the second-straight win for the Wolves, both on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns, a player likely to make his second-straight All-Star game, also had a great performance – finishing with 20 points and 20 rebounds while shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Taj Gibson, another former Bull, finished with 16 points. Andrew Wiggins finished with 14, while Tyus Jones sand Dario Saric combined for 25 points off the bench.

The Wolves improve to 16-18 on the season, 13th in the West. They’re at home on Friday against the Hawks and will be rocking the Earned Edition uniforms again. Tickets are available here.

Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine surprisingly played after being out with a sprained ankle and finished with 28 points in just 26 minutes. Lauri Markkanen added 16 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. rounded things out with 12 points.

The Bulls fall to 9-26, tied for 13th in the West.