Rose Second Among Western Conference Guards In All-Star Voting Third Returns

In what has been an unpredictable comeback season, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose has gotten plenty of love from fans around the world.

In the third fan returns for the All-Star game released on Thursday, Rose ranked second among Western Conference guards with 2,712,938 votes. He trails Stephen Curry by 266,142 votes and has a 397,845 vote lead on third-placed James Harden.

You can see the results of the Western Conference thus far below.

On the season, Rose is averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field a scorching 45.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Earlier this week, he hit the 10,000 career point mark.

NBA All-Star voting will conclude on Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET. That day also marks the last "2-for-1 Day” to vote for Rose and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters – five from each conference. Players and media account for 25 percent of the votes each. The starting lineup will consist of two guards and three frontcourt players.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year.

You can vote for Rose and Towns here.