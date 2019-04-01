Robert Covington Injury Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced forward Robert Covington underwent a successful diagnostic arthroscopic procedure this morning with debridement and removal of loose bodies in his right knee. The surgery was performed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. by Timberwolves Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm of Mayo Clinic. Covington will remain out indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

In 22 games with the Wolves this season, Covington averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals