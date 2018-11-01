Reactions To Timberwolves City Edition Uniforms
As a nod to Minnesota icon Prince and the Minneapolis sound he pioneered, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled the team’s Prince-Inspired City Edition uniforms. Here's a look at some reactions we saw on Twitter.
(Spoiler alert: People really, really like them.)
Too much sauce from the @Timberwolves right now! Give us a second to catch our breath…PLEASE! https://t.co/ldx45dOxNd
— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) November 1, 2018
These are absolutely beautiful. Well done @Timberwolves #AllEyesNorth https://t.co/1wLDyWqlus
— Kasey Skala (@kmskala) November 1, 2018
Timberwolves Purple Rain Jerseys ..
— B WPPERTON (@kaelB_Backwards) November 1, 2018
The new timberwolves jerseys are sick. RIP to Prince
— BlΔcKΣxellencΣ (@TchallaThaKing) November 1, 2018
The Jersey game IS OVER @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/xWJzS0ic38
— cayman vieau (@cayman_vieau) November 1, 2018
Wonderful tribute. Two years later and it still hurts so bad sometimes...
Timberwolves Unveil Prince-Inspired City Edition Uniforms https://t.co/68zoLnLcTw via @Timberwolves
— MzTweety (@meishawn) November 1, 2018
I really like those timberwolves jerseys. I don’t think they have a jersey I don’t like
— Juwon Johnson (@JuwonJohnson6) November 1, 2018
These are funky!
Take my money #Prince #Timberwolves https://t.co/onwNSidsO4
— Karl O’Shaughnessy (@OShaughnessyK) November 1, 2018
@Timberwolves unveil Prince inspired City Edition uniforms. Intelligent partnership with one of Minnesota's most iconic artists.
The @NBA always seems a little ahead of the cool curve! pic.twitter.com/i9Ku3VtCAN
— Alex Requena (@alexrequena163) November 1, 2018
The timberwolves Prince Tribute jerseys are actually .
— Mikaela (@M_kaee) November 1, 2018
"Purple rain puuurple rain!" https://t.co/j2DAM5hGbX
— Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) November 1, 2018
These are sliiiiiiiiiiiick. Also, shoutout to the @Timberwolves for unveiling them on my birthday https://t.co/v1wLauUS4M
— Brandon Velaski (@bvelaski) November 1, 2018
I don’t care much for basketball but the new @Timberwolves uniforms are thee best
— kyleigh perdew (@kyleighperdew) November 1, 2018
I have never owned a NBA jersey but looking forward to my first purchase . Well done by the @Timberwolves with this. https://t.co/edTwU7V669
— Amy Anderson (@Aimers34) November 1, 2018
I really must commend the @Timberwolves for their stellar showing in the @NBA #CityEdition uniform release race this year. They are, by far, the best I've ever seen & this promo drop is A+ as well. If only they could head to the Finals in these. | #Princehttps://t.co/Z3qd97OH7L
— Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) November 1, 2018
If you do not know, Prince and the Minnesota Timberwolves are both in my TOP 10 FAVORITE things, so this MAKES ME SO HAPPY https://t.co/ebHZ92CQLb
— Travis J. Shanahan (@travshan) November 1, 2018
Let's go crazy, Wolves fans. Timberwolves City Edition Uniforms | A Purple Legacy Celebrated --> https://t.co/sPBnfDwqTk
— Tracy Perlman (@Partray) November 1, 2018
Damn! Awesome Prince themed uniforms for the Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/MSQemsizM8
— Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) November 1, 2018
This. Is. Awesome. #Timberwolves #Prince #Nike https://t.co/MP9qQHLFyL
— Racine Kaye (@RacineKaye) November 1, 2018
I don't wear jerseys anymore, but I'm buying this whole fit once it comes out. So hyped for these Prince inspired jerseys. Good job @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/cqZWYfqHqz
— NoNamePat (@NoNamePat) November 1, 2018
The @Timberwolves knew they had to get these right, and they did. #KweseESPN
The Wolves' new Prince-inspired uniforms: https://t.co/VznLUZvho2
(Via @Timberwolves) #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/PHyjyGEdl8
— Kwesé ESPN (@kwesesports) November 1, 2018
Well I know one of the things I am going to want for Christmas!! These are pretty sweet!!! #Timberwolves https://t.co/TnsvlhgaiF
— Kevin McGuffey (@kevinmcguffey) November 1, 2018
I’m a timberwolves fan. https://t.co/V3httvLHaW
— Jakob (@_jck31_) November 1, 2018
New timberwolves jerseys are literally the dopest nba jerseys I've seen to this date. Gotta cop a butler/rose one pic.twitter.com/CBBowdyiBK
— ©arlos (@PlayoffKuz) November 1, 2018
These Timberwolves City Edition Jerseys pic.twitter.com/nWC2PSS0j6
— Baseline Hoops (@baseline_hoops) November 1, 2018