Reactions To Timberwolves City Edition Uniforms

As a nod to Minnesota icon Prince and the Minneapolis sound he pioneered, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled the team’s Prince-Inspired City Edition uniforms. Here's a look at some reactions we saw on Twitter.

(Spoiler alert: People really, really like them.)

Too much sauce from the @Timberwolves right now! Give us a second to catch our breath…PLEASE! https://t.co/ldx45dOxNd — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) November 1, 2018

Timberwolves Purple Rain Jerseys .. — B WPPERTON (@kaelB_Backwards) November 1, 2018

The new timberwolves jerseys are sick. RIP to Prince — BlΔcKΣxellencΣ (@TchallaThaKing) November 1, 2018

Wonderful tribute. Two years later and it still hurts so bad sometimes...

Timberwolves Unveil Prince-Inspired City Edition Uniforms https://t.co/68zoLnLcTw via @Timberwolves — MzTweety (@meishawn) November 1, 2018

I really like those timberwolves jerseys. I don’t think they have a jersey I don’t like — Juwon Johnson (@JuwonJohnson6) November 1, 2018

@Timberwolves unveil Prince inspired City Edition uniforms. Intelligent partnership with one of Minnesota's most iconic artists. The @NBA always seems a little ahead of the cool curve! pic.twitter.com/i9Ku3VtCAN — Alex Requena (@alexrequena163) November 1, 2018

The timberwolves Prince Tribute jerseys are actually . — Mikaela (@M_kaee) November 1, 2018

These are sliiiiiiiiiiiick. Also, shoutout to the @Timberwolves for unveiling them on my birthday https://t.co/v1wLauUS4M — Brandon Velaski (@bvelaski) November 1, 2018

I don’t care much for basketball but the new @Timberwolves uniforms are thee best — kyleigh perdew (@kyleighperdew) November 1, 2018

I have never owned a NBA jersey but looking forward to my first purchase . Well done by the @Timberwolves with this. https://t.co/edTwU7V669 — Amy Anderson (@Aimers34) November 1, 2018

I really must commend the @Timberwolves for their stellar showing in the @NBA #CityEdition uniform release race this year. They are, by far, the best I've ever seen & this promo drop is A+ as well. If only they could head to the Finals in these. | #Princehttps://t.co/Z3qd97OH7L — Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) November 1, 2018

If you do not know, Prince and the Minnesota Timberwolves are both in my TOP 10 FAVORITE things, so this MAKES ME SO HAPPY https://t.co/ebHZ92CQLb — Travis J. Shanahan (@travshan) November 1, 2018

Let's go crazy, Wolves fans. Timberwolves City Edition Uniforms | A Purple Legacy Celebrated --> https://t.co/sPBnfDwqTk — Tracy Perlman (@Partray) November 1, 2018

Damn! Awesome Prince themed uniforms for the Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/MSQemsizM8 — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) November 1, 2018

I don't wear jerseys anymore, but I'm buying this whole fit once it comes out. So hyped for these Prince inspired jerseys. Good job @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/cqZWYfqHqz — NoNamePat (@NoNamePat) November 1, 2018

Well I know one of the things I am going to want for Christmas!! These are pretty sweet!!! #Timberwolves https://t.co/TnsvlhgaiF — Kevin McGuffey (@kevinmcguffey) November 1, 2018

New timberwolves jerseys are literally the dopest nba jerseys I've seen to this date. Gotta cop a butler/rose one pic.twitter.com/CBBowdyiBK — ©arlos (@PlayoffKuz) November 1, 2018