Q&A With James Nunnally

Our Kyle Ratke was able to chat with newly-signed Timberwolves wing James Nunnally. Nunnally is in town working out at the team’s facility.

KR: What was the reason behind signing with the Wolves? There were obviously some other teams who were interested as well.

JN: I felt like this was a great fit and learning from a defensive-minded coach, a rising team in the West. They had some ups and downs last year, a couple of injuries. I feel like they could have been higher seeded. I feel like a picked a good place. The need for outside shooting kind of led us to each other.

KR: The 3-and-D phrase in the NBA it might be overused, but it seems like you play and just looking at your percentages from last year, is that something you think you can bring to the team?

JN: I don’t think I’ve played like that throughout my whole career, but the last two years, I was on a pretty big team in Europe and that was my role on that team to guard the best players and basically knock down the open shots. Get open, create space and knock down shots. I feel like I can definitely help in that aspect.

KR: Have you talked with Coach Thibodeau about what your role could possibly be?

JN: Yeah, we had a little chat. I know what my role is going to be. It’s going to be 3-and-D and just try to be a spark anywhere I can be and do something that’s not being done.

KR: How does your career path help you? You weren’t the top guy and you had to put in the work to prove that you could come back to the NBA.

JN: It helps me a lot, especially with my confidence. I know I belong, I put in the work. I believe when you work, the work will show. If you’re not working, that’s going to show as well. I know I work and I know my work is going to show.

KR: When you were overseas, were you able to keep up with what was going on in the NBA? In the last two years, obviously the West has been a complete blood bath.

JN: Man, it’s crazy. It’s super competitive. It’s just rising each year. Everyone wants to compete with the top-tier teams, and it is a blood bath as you said. You’ve just got to get ready to go out every night. Me and my teammates kept up a little bit. We’d be going to sleep when the games are starting.