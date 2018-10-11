Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves at Bucks

The Game

This is the final preseason game for the Wolves – and after losing the last three games in kind of ugly fashion, this is an important game for Minnesota.

It’s not a surprise there have been growing pains. There are new faces such as Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie and Anthony Tolliver on the second unit, and Derrick Rose is in the starting lineup instead of Jimmy Butler.

There are adjustments that need to be made. Defensively, it’s about effort, and offensively, you’d like to see the team move the ball around better.

Minnesota will have a few days of practice after this game before playing the Spurs in San Antonio to open the season on Wednesday night.

What: Wolves at Bucks

When: Friday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: No radio

Back-to-back

This is the second matchup between the two teams this preseason. The teams faced off on Sunday in Iowa and the Bucks won 125-107. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points and 12 rebounds.

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins will not be in Milwaukee. He'll be at home awaiting the birth of his first child.

Rotations Set?

We’ll likely see what coach Tom Thibodeau wants to use as his main rotation to start the season. So far, the starting unit has consisted of Jeff Teague, Rose, Wiggins, Taj Gibson and Towns, while the second unit has been Tyus Jones, Okogie, Bates-Diop, Tolliver and Gorgui Dieng. We’ll see if Thibs shortens the rotation in this game to match what he’ll likely do in the regular season.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Rose, SF – Okogie, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Bucks: PG—Bledsoe, SG – Brogdon, SF – Middleton, PF – Antetokounmpo, C – Lopez