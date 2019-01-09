Ryan Saunders Gets The Players, And The Players Get Him

Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders earned a gutty and emotional 119-117 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Saunders was pumped after the game, sure, but if you were watching the game (and the postgame videos that came with it), it seemed like the players might have been more excited for Saunders’ first career win as coach.

“One thing people don’t understand about Ryan is he’s such a great person,” Taj Gibson said after the game. “He’s been one of those assistant coaches I always could talk to and relate to. Tonight, you felt that when he was out there on the court or just talking to him. He fed off our energy, and we fed off his energy. We were just trying to get a win for him.”

Saunders relates to his players. Yes, one reason is because he’s 32 years old and he can talk about music, TV, movies or whatever it may be with them, but another reason is because he has a very approachable personality, much like his father did. When you respect the players you coach, you’ll get that same respect in return. The concept isn't exactly rocket science, but as we know in life, this isn't always how things work.

"That's all those guys in there,” Saunders said, praising his players after the game. “It's unbelievable just how they stayed connected throughout the whole game. Down the stretch there were so many times where we could have disbanded. The crowd could have gotten to us, but I just can't say enough about this team."

It was an extremely emotional game and probably one of the better games you’ll see this season for the Wolves. I encourage you to re-watch it if you can, or if you missed it, the game will re-air on Fox Sports North on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT.

Saunders will look for win No. 2 on Friday against the Mavericks at Target Center. It’s also an opportunity for the Wolves to creep back into the playoff hunt. At 20-21, they are a game back from .500 and just two games back from a playoff spot.