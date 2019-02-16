Okogie Impresses In Rising Stars Game

As if Wednesday night’s defensive stops on James Harden wasn’t enough, the rest of the basketball world got to see more of Timberwolves Josh Okogie on Friday night in the Rising Stars game.

Okogie suited up for Team World. While his squad fell 161-144 to Team USA, Okogie impressed, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 6-for-10 from the field.

His teammate Karl-Anthony Towns was in attendance watching the rook as well. Towns, of course, will be representing the Wolves in the All-Star Game on Sunday as part of Team LeBron.