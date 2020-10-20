Netflix Unveils First Look At Hernangómez's New Film With Sandler

Juancho Hernangómez is following in the footsteps of Kevin Garnett.

Like the Timberwolves legend and Hall of Famer stole the show in 'Uncut Gems,' Hernangómez is set to co-star alongside comedy great Adam Sandler in the Netflix film 'HUSTLE.' While the Spaniard spent time working out in the Twin Cities this summer, Hernangómez has more recently been on location in Europe and Philadelphia filming his big screen debut.

Per Variety, "Sandler plays an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA" in the movie.

'HUSTLE' is being produced by LeBron James and also stars Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall.

