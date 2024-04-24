Minnesota Timberwolves Center Naz Reid Named 2023-24 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year 

Reid becomes the first Timberwolves player to win Sixth Man of the Year honors

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA tonight announced Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year. This is the first such honor of Reid’s career and he becomes the first player in Timberwolves history to win the award. Undrafted out of Louisiana State University, Reid is the third undrafted player since the award’s inception to win Sixth Man of the Year, joining Darrell Armstrong (1998-99) and John Starks (1996-97).

“We couldn’t be more proud of Naz for being named Sixth Man of the Year,” said Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch. “His contributions to our team this year were a key reason for our team’s success. His growth this season and attention to detail to improve his game in the offseason were a main factor in Naz becoming the best reserve man in the NBA. On behalf of the entire organization, we congratulate him on this huge honor.”

In his fifth NBA season, Reid established himself as the top reserve man in the league, appearing in a career-high 81 games, averaging career-highs across the board, including 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He finished the 2023-24 campaign shooting 47.7% (406-of-851) from the field, including a career-high 41.4% (169-of-408) from three.

Reid totaled 843 points in 67 games off the bench this season, the second-most points off the bench in a single season in franchise history. His 169 three-pointers this season are the most in a single season by an undrafted power forward/center in NBA history. Reid scored 30+ points on two occasions this season and scored 20+ points 14 times, both career-bests.

During a 13-game stretch this season when the Timberwolves went 10-3 from March 16-April 10, Reid started 12 of the 13 games for an injured Karl-Anthony Towns, averaging 17.1 points on 45.4% shooting, including 41.4% from deep, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His 17.1 points per game during that stretch were the second-most points per game for the Wolves (Anthony Edwards, 25.4 ppg).

The Asbury Park, N.J. native scored 31 points on a career-high-tying 12-of-16 shooting, including 6-of-8 from deep, 11 rebounds and two steals during Minnesota’s 127-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7. He scored 23 of his 31 points in the first half against the Lakers, setting a career-high for points scored in any half and his fifth career 20+ point half. The 31-point performance marked Reid’s second 30+ point game of the season (third career) and first career 30+ point/10+ rebound game. On March 8 at Cleveland, Reid saw 32:18 minutes of action off the bench, leading the Timberwolves with a career-high 34 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-11 from the three-point line, five rebounds and two blocks. This marked the first time in 2023-24 that Reid scored 30+ points in a game, the second time doing so in his career and his first such game coming off the bench. Reid’s seven threes against Cleveland stand as the most in franchise history for a player off the bench, becoming the seventh Timberwolves player to do so and the first player in Timberwolves history to score 30+ points while making 7+ threes off the bench.