Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Announce “Team Up for Change” Partnership

The Minneapolis Foundation: On June 3, the Timberwolves and Lynx announced the first of many steps the organization will be taking to fight racism and help unite its communities by partnering with the Minneapolis Foundation. The partnership includes civic leadership duties with Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve to serve as leaders on one of two advisory committees that will oversee the disbursement of the Fund for Safe Communities, a fund that will champion the prevention of further violence, address systemic inequities, reform the criminal justice system and heal communities affected by this tragedy. The second advisory committee will be compiled of diverse youth from Minneapolis. The two committees will work collectively to disburse funds from the Fund for Safe Communities.

Community Conversation: On June 4, Timberwolves Associate Head Coach David Vanterpool and Lynx Assistant Coach Rebekkah Brunson joined Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson and Kim Miller, Vice President of Programs at RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) to lead a community conversation for the Timberwolves and Lynx staff surrounding the impact of George Floyd’s death, personal experiences and emotions regarding social injustice and systemic racism. The Timberwolves and Lynx will be announcing details on a community-oriented partnership with RISE later this month.