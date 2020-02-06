Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Brooklyn Nets’ 2020 First Round Pick from Atlanta Hawks, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver Nuggets in 12-Player, Four-Team Trade

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has acquired the Brooklyn Nets’ 2020 first round pick (from Atlanta), guard Malik Beasley (from Denver), forward Juancho Hernangomez (from Denver), guard/forward Evan Turner (from Atlanta) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (from Denver) as part of a 12-player, four-team trade involving the Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. In the deal Minnesota sends Jordan Bell and Robert Covington to Houston and Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh to Denver.

Beasley, 23, has appeared in 41 games this season for Denver, averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. A season ago Beasley played in 81 games for the Nuggets, making 18 starts, averaging a career-best 11.3 points on 47.4% shooting from the field and 40.2% from the three-point line. A 6-4 shooting guard, Beasley owns career averages of 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 44.4% shooting, including a 38.2% mark from three, in parts of four seasons with Denver. The Atlanta, Georgia native was originally selected by the Nuggets with the 19thoverall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Hernangomez, 24, joins the Timberwolves after averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 34 contests this season for Denver. A season ago Hernangomez posted career-best numbers with averages of 5.8 points on 43.9% shooting and 36.5% from deep, to go along with 3.8 rebounds in 70 games, 25 starts. A 6-9 forward, Hernangomez has posted career averages of 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on 34.9% shooting from the three-point line in parts of four seasons with Denver. The Madrid, Spain native was originally drafted by Denver with the 15th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Turner, 31, a nine-year NBA veteran, owns career averages of 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 705 career NBA games, 295 starts, with Atlanta, Portland, Boston, Indiana and Philadelphia. A 6-6 guard/forward, Turner has appeared in 19 games with the Hawks this season, averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

Vanderbilt, 20, has appeared in nine games for Denver this season after playing in 17 contests in 2018-19, his rookie season. A 6-9 forward, Vanderbilt was originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the 41st overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Originally drafted by Minnesota in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Bates-Diop registered averages of 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 37 games this season with the Timberwolves.

Acquired by the Timberwolves via a trade with Philadelphia on November 12, 2018, Covington appeared in 48 games this season for Minnesota, averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent this past summer, Bell saw action in 27 games this season for Minnesota, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Acquired via trade from Golden State this past summer, Napier played in 36 contests this season for Minnesota and averaged 9.6 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent this past summer, Vonleh posted averages of 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29 games this season with the Timberwolves.