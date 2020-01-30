Marissa Blomstrom Joins Timberwolves & Lynx Front Office as Vice President of Marketing

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced the hiring of Marissa Blomstrom as Vice President of Marketing. In her role, Blomstrom will oversee the brand and identity, creative services, advertising, promotions, experiential, research and retail areas of the marketing function and connect the entire department as it relates to brand strategy and process management.

“Marissa is a proven leader and innovator with a wealth of marketing experience in local and global markets,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “We are looking forward to her expertise and vision enhancing our organization and the fan experience.”

Blomstrom joins the organization from Target, where she most recently led the strategy and execution of one of Target’s largest brand campaigns which spanned across 1800+ stores and target.com. Her successful leadership work there also included the Tarzhay Everyday campaign as well as the development of the Good & Gather brand. Prior to her time at Target, Blomstrom managed specialty notes for the Post-it Brand at 3M.

Blomstrom resides in Edina and is involved with The Birthday Party Project – a nationwide volunteer organization that brings joy to children experiencing homelessness through birthday parties.